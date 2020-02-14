SoCal weather: Region to see cool, pleasant temperatures Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will get off to cloudy start on Thursday, but sunshine is expected by the afternoon.
Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect cloudy conditions in the morning and temperatures around the low 70s. Similar conditions are expected on Friday.
The valleys and Inland Empire will have morning clouds and partly sunny conditions as a high of 72 is on tap Thursday. Temperatures are then expected to be around the mid-70s on Friday.
