SoCal weather: Region to see cool, pleasant temperatures Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will once again see cool and pleasant temperatures on Wednesday.
Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect partly cloudy conditions with a high of 68 degrees on Wednesday. Conditions will remain cool as temperatures will be the high 60s and low 70s for the remainder of the week.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see temperatures drop to 69 degrees and partly cloudy conditions are also on tap Wednesday. Temperatures are then expected to be in the low 70s for the next few days.
Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News