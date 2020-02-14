SoCal weather: Region to see cool, pleasant temperatures Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will once again see cool and pleasant temperatures on Wednesday.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect partly cloudy conditions with a high of 68 degrees on Wednesday. Conditions will remain cool as temperatures will be the high 60s and low 70s for the remainder of the week.The valleys and Inland Empire will see temperatures drop to 69 degrees and partly cloudy conditions are also on tap Wednesday. Temperatures are then expected to be in the low 70s for the next few days.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.