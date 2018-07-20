CORONA, Calif. (KABC) --All mandatory evacuation orders were lifted Friday as firefighters continued to make progress against a 250-acre brush fire near Corona.
The Skyline Fire was 5 percent contained.
Corona Fire Department officials announced all mandatory evacuation orders were lifted as of 3 p.m., including in the Mabey Canyon and Orchard Glen communities, which were under evacuation Friday morning.
Corona residents in Orchard Glen must have proper ID before returning home. Even though the mandatory evacuation orders are lifted, firefighters are still working in the area. pic.twitter.com/tREyId4t0m— Rob McMillan (@abc7robmcmillan) July 20, 2018
Residents of the Orchard Glen community were asked to show proper identification when returning home.
The blaze erupted shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday and spread quickly near the intersection of Skyline Drive and Burrero Way, prompting a response from about 240 firefighters from multiple agencies.
UPDATE: Lifting of Mandatory Evacuations— Corona Fire Dept (@CoronaFireDept) July 20, 2018
Fire officials said they were later aided by lower temperatures and calmer winds.
"There is a little bit of active burning within the black but everything around the edges should be cold," Cal Fire Capt. Scott Visyak said of the burn area.
Debbie Carreon was among the residents who evacuated their homes, some of whom decamped to a shelter that was established at Corona High School.
"This is like the third one we've had in such a short period of time," she said of the brusher. "So I would say the first one was really unnerving, but it lent us to kind of prepare."
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said two inmate firefighters from the Norco Camp displayed symptoms of heat exhaustion on the fire line on Thursday. Both were treated and released at the incident site and are in good condition.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.