WEATHER

Corona brush fire: All mandatory evacuations lifted after fire burns 250-acres

EMBED </>More Videos

All mandatory evacuation orders were lifted at 3 p.m. Friday as firefighters continued to make progress against a 250-acre brush fire near Corona. (KABC)

By , Rob McMillan and ABC7.com staff
CORONA, Calif. (KABC) --
All mandatory evacuation orders were lifted Friday as firefighters continued to make progress against a 250-acre brush fire near Corona.

The Skyline Fire was 5 percent contained.

Corona Fire Department officials announced all mandatory evacuation orders were lifted as of 3 p.m., including in the Mabey Canyon and Orchard Glen communities, which were under evacuation Friday morning.



Residents of the Orchard Glen community were asked to show proper identification when returning home.

The blaze erupted shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday and spread quickly near the intersection of Skyline Drive and Burrero Way, prompting a response from about 240 firefighters from multiple agencies.


Fire officials said they were later aided by lower temperatures and calmer winds.

"There is a little bit of active burning within the black but everything around the edges should be cold," Cal Fire Capt. Scott Visyak said of the burn area.

Debbie Carreon was among the residents who evacuated their homes, some of whom decamped to a shelter that was established at Corona High School.

"This is like the third one we've had in such a short period of time," she said of the brusher. "So I would say the first one was really unnerving, but it lent us to kind of prepare."

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said two inmate firefighters from the Norco Camp displayed symptoms of heat exhaustion on the fire line on Thursday. Both were treated and released at the incident site and are in good condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherbrush firefirefighterscal firefiresmokeevacuationroad closureCoronaRiverside County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Corona brush fire: Firefighters battling fast-moving flames
WEATHER
Excessive heat warning issued through Tuesday in parts of SoCal
Southern California sizzles amid sweltering heat wave
Photos from the wildfires across California
Santa Clarita Valley residents brace for fire danger
Hurricane Hector tracking for close call with Hawaii, Kilauea volcano
More Weather
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News