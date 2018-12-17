WEATHER

Dangerous surf: 8-12 foot swells pound Southland coast

EMBED </>More Videos

A high surf advisory is in effect for Southland beaches Monday as a swell brings large and potentially dangerous surf to the coast.

By
VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) --
A high surf advisory is in effect for Southland beaches Monday as a swell brings large and potentially dangerous surf to the coast.

The advisory covers the coastal regions of Ventura, Los Angeles and San Diego counties, Catalina and Santa Barbara islands. The advisory is slated to expire at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, 8-12 foot surf was expected across west facing beaches, peaking Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. Local sets to 15 feet will be possible near Ventura Harbor.

The conditions mean stronger rip currents, which raises the risk for drowning.

The Mavericks surf contest in Half Moon Bay, which was scheduled for Monday, was postponed due to the dangerous surf.

MORE: Southern California forecast Monday
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersurfingoceanssafetyswimmingbeachesLos Angeles CountyVentura CountyOrange CountySouthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
SoCal sees light rain, cold temps, high surf Monday
Geminids peak tonight: Here's when to watch
How earthquakes are measured
All evacuations lifted in Lake Elsinore for Holy Fire burn areas
More Weather
Top Stories
SoCal sees light rain, cold temps, high surf Monday
Mom killed in crash with 19-year-old who was allegedly drunk
10 suspects sought after Beverly Grove pop-up store ransacked
Teen vaping doubles as other drug, alcohol use falls
Woman in her 20s killed in Woodland Hills crash
Young couple killed after car crashes into Hyde Park building
Water main break in Beverly Hills shuts down stretch of Sunset Boulevard
US conducts 6 airstrikes against Somalia extremists, 62 dead
Show More
Thousand Oaks victims memorial relocated due to safety concerns
Patient steals ambulance, goes on bizarre chase in IE
Holiday tip guide: Expert explains how to tip for a healthy budget
Woman and her suspected killer found dead in Cudahy
'Mary Poppins Returns' cast, director discuss film's multi-generational appeal
More News