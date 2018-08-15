There will be dangerous surf conditions along south-facing beaches in Orange County and some Los Angeles County beaches beginning Wednesday night.A "beach hazards statement" is scheduled to go into effect and will last through Friday as surfers can expect waves of about 4-6 feet.Lifeguards are warning about strong rip currents that could threaten swimmers by pulling them out to sea and creating an increased risk of drowning.There is also an increased risk of sneaker waves, which can wash people off beaches and rock jetties.The beach hazards statement is a level below a high surf advisory.