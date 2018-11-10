WEATHER

Dangerous winds expected in SoCal on Sunday that could hinder Woolsey Fire battle

The Santa Ana winds are expected to come back with gusts up to 40 mph by Sunday morning. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Dangerous Santa Ana winds are expected to come back Sunday morning, which could cause problems for fire crews battling the large Woolsey Fire.

A red flag warning remains in effect for large swaths of Southern California through Tuesday due to the hot weather.

The strong winds are expected to come back in full force by 6 a.m. Sunday. Gusts as strong as 50 mph could be expected in some Inland parts.

All areas except the deserts will be under a red flag warning.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will experience smoky conditions and temps in the upper 70s. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are expected in the canyons.

For the valleys and Inland Empire, fire danger will be high as gusts up to 45 mph are expected amid warm temps in the upper 70s.

Beach communities will be windy with temperatures hovering in the mid-70s. Swells from the southwest could create 2-4 foot waves.

The mountain areas will also see dangerous fire conditions and gusts up to 50 mph. Temperatures will be cool in the mid-40s.

Deserts will see sunny skies and strong gusts up to 50 mph. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

