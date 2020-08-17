Weather

Death Valley climbs to 130 degrees, possibly highest temperature in the world in 100+ years

If the reading from the National Weather Service is verified, it could possibly be the hottest temperature recorded in the world in more than 100 years.
DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Amid a blistering heat wave across Southern California, preliminary recordings show temperatures in Death Valley soared to a scorching 130 degrees on Sunday.

According to a tweet from the National Weather Service, temperatures in Death Valley climbed to 130 degrees at 3:41 p.m.

If the reading from the National Weather Service is verified, it could possibly be the hottest temperature recorded in the world in more than 100 years. It would also be the highest temperature ever seen there during the month of August.



The official record comes from the Furnace Creek station in Death Valley, which measured 134 degrees in 1913. That area also recorded highs of 130 and 131 on consecutive days in July of 1913.

However, older records are widely considered questionable.

Since those readings were taken, Death Valley measured 129 degrees in July 2013.
