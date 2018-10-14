HURRICANE MICHAEL

Disney donating $1 million toward Hurricane Michael relief efforts

In response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Michael in Florida, the Walt Disney Company is donating $1 million toward relief efforts. (David Goldman/AP Photo)

In response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Michael in Florida, the Walt Disney Company is donating $1 million toward relief efforts.

The company will also match donations made by employees to eligible relief and recovery organizations helping in Florida.

Michael barreled into the Florida Panhandle last week as a Category 4 hurricane with 155 mph winds that practically flattened the town of Mexico Beach. The storm then raced through Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia, killing at least 17 people as of Sunday.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
