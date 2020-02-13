Drought returns to California due to lengthening dry winter

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Despite a series of very wet storms last fall, California is now back in a drought.
The U.S. Drought Monitor's weekly report Thursday designates the central and southern Sierra Nevada, and adjacent areas of the Central Valley as being in moderate drought.
Officials say a significantly dry winter has left much of the state in dire need of rain.
And there's no rain in the forecast for most of California over the next 10 days.
Also concerning, the Sierra snow pack, which supplies nearly one-third of California's water, is at 58%.
It's down 92% since New Year's Day.
California was drought-free since early December.
