Strong winds, low humidity, high temps continue Friday amid dangerous fires

Dry, warm and windy conditions will last through Friday, fueling the growing Woolsey Fire in Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

Dry, warm and windy conditions will last through Friday, fueling the growing Woolsey Fire in Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

A red flag warning remains in effect for large swaths of Southern California until 10 p.m.

In the Woolsey and Hill fire zones, the sustained winds ranged between 15 and 25 mph around noon.

Though these wind speeds are slightly lower than in the morning, the fire zones may experience stronger 35-45 mph gusts of wind due to the fire itself or the topography, especially in the passes and canyons.

By afternoon and early evening, the winds are expected to decrease. However, the humidity level will be in the single digit numbers and the temps will remain relatively warm.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see conditions amid high temperatures in the low-80s.

A red flag warning is in effect for the valleys and Inland Empire. A high of 82 is expected.

Beach communities will be 74 and a sunny day is in store.

The mountain areas will see cold as temperatures reach 49.

Deserts will be cool and breezy with a high of 67.


7-Day Forecasts
