Dust rolls off cliffs along Santa Cruz Island amid quake near Channel Islands

More footage of the 5.3-magnitude earthquake that struck near Channel Islands on Thursday shows unique images of dust rolling off cliffs along Santa Cruz Island. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA CRUZ ISLAND, Calif. (KABC) --
Video and photos show dust rolling off the cliffs along Santa Cruz Island when the 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck near the area.

The Ventura County Fire Department posted photos on Twitter of the dusty cliffs when the temblor struck near Channel Islands on Thursday.

MORE: Channel Islands earthquake rattles baby eagles in treetop nest
Three eagle chicks were rattled in their treetop nest on the Channel Islands Thursday after a 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast.


A camera also captured three startled eagle chicks who were rattled in their treetop nest on the Channel Islands when the quake struck.

At the time of the temblor, more than 200 hikers, tourists and campers were enjoying the scenery. But no one came home early by boat and there were no serious injuries or damage reported.

The quake struck around 12:29 p.m. PT around 39 miles southwest of Oxnard, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

