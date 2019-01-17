WEATHER

Echo Park mudslide takes down building wall, crushes cars

EMBED </>More Videos

A wall collapsed at an Echo Park building, leading to a mud and debris slide that crushed two vehicles and left a home red-tagged on Thursday.

By
ECHO PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A wall collapsed at an Echo Park building, leading to a mud and debris slide that crushed two vehicles and left a home red-tagged on Thursday.

Residents on Douglas Avenue were jolted awake by a 15-foot-high wall and patio crashing down onto a pair of parked cars below.

"It just sounded like either, like, a very giant tree falling or like a car hitting another car at 80 miles an hour. It was a loud bang," shared Echo Park resident Taylor Florio.



Florio said a woman's Honda Accord was crushed and his roommate's vehicle was holding up the fence.

"So that was more my concern was making sure that his car wasn't completely totaled. So just kind of checked it and then everyone kind of scattered away once we figured out that it was gas leaking. We all kind of smelled it," he explained.

The fire department stopped the leak, and the Southern California Gas Company can't do much else until the rest of the debris is cleaned up.

The building above was red-tagged, but no injuries were reported. Residents can't go home, and two people will be driving loaners for a while.

Meantime, there was another early morning scare in La Cañada Flintridge. A retaining wall behind a home came down, bringing with it a terraced garden.

The homeowner said a city engineer came out, said the home was still strongly attached to the bedrock, and he was allowed back inside.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersevere weathermudsliderainstorm damageEcho ParkLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Heavy storm begins to move out of Southern California
VIDEO: River of mud sweeps through IE community
What to know about the super blood wolf moon
Evacuations: Mandatory orders for SoCal burn areas
More Weather
Top Stories
LAUSD bargaining talks ongoing as Day 5 of teachers strike remains
Cool Kid Megan Loh sparks girls' interest in science
Orange County sees first flu death of season
25-year anniversary of Northridge quake comes with warnings
Rain floods Ventura RV park, prompts evacuation
4 patients treated for hazmat situation at Santa Ana courthouse
VIDEO: River of mud sweeps through IE community
911 call released in death of UCI student after frat party
Show More
Hiker struck by large boulder in Malibu, critically injured
School janitor arrested in Silver Lake fatal hit-and-run
Rain causes mud flows in Studio City, prompts evac in Hollywood Hills
Heavy storm begins to move out of Southern California
Evacuations: Mandatory orders for SoCal burn areas
More News