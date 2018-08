Where are the recent burn areas? Most concerning: Thomas, Whittier, La Tuna, Sherpa, Fish, and Sand burns. If you are near these burns, DEBRIS FLOWS ARE LIKELY, stay alert to the weather and heed messages/evacuations from emergency officials. #larain #cawx #thomasfire #Montecito pic.twitter.com/UiEIltKpGi — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 20, 2018

La Conchita

Matilija Canyon

North Fork

Nye Road

Vista Fire burn area - division Z and division B

All areas east of Wall Street, east of Cedar Street, east of Cameron Street

North of Poli Street from Cedar to Kalorama Drive (includes Holy Cross School)

North of Poli Street from Kalorama Drive to Aliso Lane, south of Main Street and east to Lincoln, north of Poli Street and east to Agnus Drive (includes Ventura High School)

Agnus Drive south to Loma Vista Street east to Shamrock Drive, north to Foothill Road (includes Loma Vista School)

East of Appian Way and Court Avenue to Ashwood Avenue, north of Telegraph Road

All areas north of Pomona Street and Beckford Street and Albion to Victoria Avenue

All areas north of Foothill Road from Victoria Avenue to Kimball Road

Casitas Pass Road, between Santa Ana Road and Rincon Road

Ojai Road, between Thomas Aquinas College Road and Reeves Road

Ojai Road, between Thomas Aquinas College and Bridge Road

East Ojai, from Gridley Road east to Reeves Road

Norway Tract, east side of Floral Drive

Mandatory evacuation orders went into effect Tuesday for parts of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties as a powerful Pacific storm is expected to dump significant rain over recent burn areas.The orders, which were announced on Monday , went into effect midday Tuesday and were expected to last until at least 5 p.m. Thursday.Large amounts of rain are expected to fall on communities heavily affected by the Thomas Fire, including parts of Santa Barbara County where devastating mudslides leveled homes and killed 21 people in Montecito in January.The storm system developed off the coast and took in large amounts of subtropical moisture. That storm is expected to bring in heavy and long bouts of rain, which will be a concern for recent burn areas in Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties.The storm is expected to arrive late Tuesday and persist through Thursday and possibly into Friday morning. The heaviest downpours are expected to hit the Santa Barbara area on Wednesday.A flash flood watch was in effect Tuesday until 5 p.m. Friday for most areas in both counties.The following communities, which were heavily affected by the Thomas Fire, are expected to see large amounts of rainfall over the course of the storm.La Conchita, Matilija Dam and areas above Ojai could see more than 7 inches of rain. Ventura, the Santa Paula Creek area, Fillmore, Simi Valley, Oxnard and Camarillo could see as much as 5-6 inches of rain. The Santa Barbara Mountain areas may see up to 10 inches of rain.The city of Ventura created a map on their emergency services website, which includes a map where residents can input their address to see if their area is under any evacuation orders. You can access the map by clicking here Areas in Santa Barbara County that were charred by the Thomas, Sherpa and Whittier fires were also placed under mandatory orders. Residents in the Alamo burn area were under a recommended evacuation warning.Santa Barbara County emergency officials set up a map for areas under extreme and high risks (red, yellow and gray) that are under the evacuation orders. You may view the map by clicking here The Red Cross set up an evacuation center at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, Warren Hall, 3400 Calle Real, at noon Tuesday for those having to leave their homes.