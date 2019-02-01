WEATHER

Southern California storms: Evacuations issued for wildfire burn areas ahead of major storm

Preparations continue for Woolsey Fire burn areas in Malibu ahead of the next string of storms.

BURBANK, Calf. (KABC) --
City officials in Burbank and Ventura planned evacuations in burn areas ahead of a strong rainstorm expected to douse the Southland Friday and Saturday.

Voluntary evacuation warnings are planned for Saturday in a Burbank neighborhood. According to the city of Burbank, a voluntary evacuation order will be in place for Country Club Drive above Via Montana beginning at 5 a.m. on Saturday through 4 p.m.

The warning may be extended if weather conditions change, the city stated in a press release.

Burbank residents in this neighborhood should be vigilant and look for deep, fast-flowing water and the possibility of mud or debris flows along Country Club Drive. If any of that occurs, residents should shelter in place and not attempt to travel through the debris.

Meantime, Ventura police announced that a mandatory evacuation will go into place 6 p.m. Friday for the Ventura Beach RV Resort at 800 West Main Street.

In Malibu, the Woolsey Fire burn area of Paradise Cove is ready for rain. Residents stacked loads of sandbags to protect properties, both homes and businesses.

After surviving the Woolsey Fire, some residents say they're pretty confident they can get through the rainstorm.

"We're as prepared as we can be, as you can see," said Paradise Cove resident Dean Rolls. "The creek, the way it runs... it did wash out in the 70s but since they lined it with concrete, it gets rushing. You wouldn't want to get in it, but I'm comfortable staying here and I'm right next to it."

The storm system is expected to bring two to three times more rain than Thursday's storm. That Friday-Saturday storm could see heavy pockets of intense rain and people living in all areas affected by recent wildfires are advised to take precautions in the event of possible flooding and mudslides.
