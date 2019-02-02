BURBANK, Calf. (KABC) --Evacuation orders are in place in Ventura County and Burbank as a strong and damaging rainstorm doused the Southland on Saturday.
In Ventura, police issued a mandatory evacuation order for the Ventura Beach RV Resort at 800 West Main St.
The Ventura Beach RV Resort located at 800 West Main Street will be under mandatory evacuation beginning today at 6:00 pm. Significant rain is expected tonight through Saturday night. Please stay informed at https://t.co/guCHkKgylp #stormwatch #Ventura #evacuationnotice pic.twitter.com/9CqM71S55C— Ventura Police (@Ventura_PD) February 1, 2019
Residents who were affected by the Woolsey Fire in Ventura County also visited the Home Depot in Thousand Oaks to grab supplies to protect their homes.
Later Friday, authorities issued mandatory evacuation orders for areas also affected by the 2017 Thomas Fire.
The following areas were placed under mandatory evacuation orders: Matilija Canyon, Wheeler Springs and North Fork, extending along Oso Road.
Homes along San Antonio Creek were placed under voluntary orders that started at 6 a.m. Saturday.
Nordhoff High School is open take in people who evacuate from the areas under mandatory orders.
According to the city of Burbank, a voluntary evacuation order was in place for Country Club Drive above Via Montana at 5 a.m. on Saturday through 4 p.m.
The warning may be extended if weather conditions change, the city stated in a press release.
Burbank residents in this neighborhood should be vigilant and look for deep, fast-flowing water and the possibility of mud or debris flows along Country Club Drive. If any of that occurs, residents should shelter in place and not attempt to travel through the debris.
The at-risk areas were hit hard by the La Tuna Fire, which ignited in the Sun Valley area and endangered homes in Burbank in September 2017.
Another trouble spot is La Tuna Canyon Road out in Sun Valley, where two weeks ago mud, rocks and debris flowed down the road.
In Malibu, the Woolsey Fire burn area of Paradise Cove is ready for rain. Residents stacked loads of sandbags to protect properties, both homes and businesses.
After surviving the Woolsey Fire, some residents say they're pretty confident they can get through the rainstorm.
"We're as prepared as we can be, as you can see," said Paradise Cove resident Dean Rolls. "The creek, the way it runs... it did wash out in the 70s but since they lined it with concrete, it gets rushing. You wouldn't want to get in it, but I'm comfortable staying here and I'm right next to it."
The storm system is expected to bring two to three times more rain than Thursday's storm. That Saturday storm could see heavy pockets of intense rain and people living in all areas affected by recent wildfires are advised to take precautions in the event of possible flooding and mudslides.