Evacuations ordered for areas in Corona affected by Canyon Fire over storm concerns

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for areas in Corona that were affected by the Canyon Fire. (KABC)

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) --
Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for areas in Corona that were affected by the Canyon Fire.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for the area from Thursday morning until Thursday afternoon. In an effort to protect residents, Corona emergency officials issued the mandatory evacuations.

The orders started at 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to officials. The areas under mandatory evacuations were put on a map and highlighted in red. You may view the map by clicking here.

The following roads were also closed: Dominguez Ranch and San Ponte, Canyon Crest and Diamond View, Oakridge and San Ramon, and Montana Ranch and Hidden Hills. Residents who needed to go in and get their belongings were allowed to do so as long as they brought their ID.

An evacuation center was set up by the Red Cross and temporary boarding for pets was set up at the Corona Animal Shelter, 1330 Magnolia Avenue.

Officials said those with questions may call (951) 817-5800.

The Canyon Fire charred 2,600 acres in the Anaheim Hills and Corona, prompting hundreds of evacuations for homes in the Corona area.
