Steady rain prompts evacuation orders in Woolsey, Holy Fire burn areas

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for the Holy Fire burn areas as rain doused Southern California on Monday.

Los Angeles County is issuing mandatory evacuation orders for portions of the Woolsey Fire burn area as rain is expected to continue dousing Southern California all week.

Evacuations have also been ordered for Holy Fire burn areas in Riverside County.

The Los Angeles County evacuations are to take effect as of 8 a.m. Tuesday. The areas to be under evacuation include:

Corral Canyon / El Nido
Escondido / Old Chimney
Escondido Drive / Latigo Canyon
Malibu West / Trancas Canyon
Malibou Lake
All of Ramirez Canyon Road and adjacent streets
Paradise Cove Mobile Home Park and Restaurant

Officials say those neighborhoods are at high risk for mud and debris flows as the rain continues.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is sending deputies to those areas to warn people to begin evacuating.



Mandatory evacuations were also ordered for the Holy Fire burn areas. Riverside County officials announced mandatory evacuations for the following areas:

Amorose, Alberhill, Glen Ivy A, Glen Ivy B, Glen Eden, Grace, Horsethief A, Laguna A, Matri, McVicker A, Rice, Withrow A. More than 1,000 homes are part of the evacuation. This includes 2,600 residents who were urged to leave ahead of heavy rain.


These areas are under the threat of major debris flow that has the potential to send mud, boulders and trees crashing down into the hillsides that were impacted by the Holy Fire.

A care and reception center was opened at Temescal Canyon High School, 28755 El Toro Road in Lake Elsinore, authorities said.

For more information, visit: www.rivcoready.org.

Crews with heavy equipment assembled in Lake Elsinore, trying to shore up a creek bed by basically digging it out from the last storm. In addition, K-rails have been set up around homes which were impacted by heavy mud flow during the last rain even.t

The Lake Elsinore area was hit hard Dec. 6 when rain sent mud and debris cascading down the hillsides.
A flood advisory is in effect Monday morning for western Los Angeles County and neighboring Ventura County, and the National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for a wide area including parts of San Diego, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

The Malibu area was doused with heavy rain Monday, causing mudslides which prompted the closure of a part of Pacific Coast Highway.

Residents have been preparing for the worst, filling up sandbags to protect their homes.
