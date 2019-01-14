Evacuations have also been ordered for Holy Fire burn areas in Riverside County.
The Los Angeles County evacuations are to take effect as of 8 a.m. Tuesday. The areas to be under evacuation include:
Corral Canyon / El Nido
Escondido / Old Chimney
Escondido Drive / Latigo Canyon
Malibu West / Trancas Canyon
Malibou Lake
All of Ramirez Canyon Road and adjacent streets
Paradise Cove Mobile Home Park and Restaurant
Officials say those neighborhoods are at high risk for mud and debris flows as the rain continues.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is sending deputies to those areas to warn people to begin evacuating.
#LARAIN UPDATE: Mandatory evacuations of some #WoolseyFire properties will begin at 8 a.m. tomorrow, January 15. See below for details. pic.twitter.com/YJB7QFiOZf— Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) January 15, 2019
Mandatory evacuations were also ordered for the Holy Fire burn areas. Riverside County officials announced mandatory evacuations for the following areas:
Amorose, Alberhill, Glen Ivy A, Glen Ivy B, Glen Eden, Grace, Horsethief A, Laguna A, Matri, McVicker A, Rice, Withrow A. More than 1,000 homes are part of the evacuation. This includes 2,600 residents who were urged to leave ahead of heavy rain.
MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDER has been issued for residents in the following zones: Amorose, Alberhill, Glen Ivy A, Glen Ivy B, Glen Eden, Grace, Horsethief A, Laguna A, Maitri, McVicker A, Rice and Withrow A pic.twitter.com/havU05gsm7— CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) January 14, 2019
These areas are under the threat of major debris flow that has the potential to send mud, boulders and trees crashing down into the hillsides that were impacted by the Holy Fire.
MORE: 7-day Southern California forecast
A care and reception center was opened at Temescal Canyon High School, 28755 El Toro Road in Lake Elsinore, authorities said.
For more information, visit: www.rivcoready.org.
Crews with heavy equipment assembled in Lake Elsinore, trying to shore up a creek bed by basically digging it out from the last storm. In addition, K-rails have been set up around homes which were impacted by heavy mud flow during the last rain even.t
The Lake Elsinore area was hit hard Dec. 6 when rain sent mud and debris cascading down the hillsides.
A flood advisory is in effect Monday morning for western Los Angeles County and neighboring Ventura County, and the National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for a wide area including parts of San Diego, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
Latest expected rainfall totals thru late tonight 4 AM Tuesday morning. L.A. to S. SBA County 0.50" to 1.5". Locally to 2.5" across S facing slopes. Otherwise, SLO and northern SBA County should see 0.25" to 0.50" . Locally to 1.00" NW SLO County foothills. #cawx #LArain #socal pic.twitter.com/Ybuh8T3XIR— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 14, 2019
The Malibu area was doused with heavy rain Monday, causing mudslides which prompted the closure of a part of Pacific Coast Highway.
Residents have been preparing for the worst, filling up sandbags to protect their homes.