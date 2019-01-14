Latest expected rainfall totals thru late tonight 4 AM Tuesday morning. L.A. to S. SBA County 0.50" to 1.5". Locally to 2.5" across S facing slopes. Otherwise, SLO and northern SBA County should see 0.25" to 0.50" . Locally to 1.00" NW SLO County foothills. #cawx #LArain #socal pic.twitter.com/Ybuh8T3XIR