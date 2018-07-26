Excessive heat warning extended in San Fernando Valley

With temperatures hovering around 100 degrees, residents in the San Fernando Valley came prepared to deal with the heat.Many people cooled off at the pool at the Hansen Dam Recreation Area as an excessive heat warning was extended for another day. Parts of the Valley can expect sizzling temps above 100 degrees.Authorities are asking people to be careful and keep an eye on one another.Woodland Hills can be one of the hottest places in Southern California. By 11 a.m., the temps were already in the 90s. People were getting their work and workouts done early before it became unbearable."I'm a personal trainer and I start early morning here in the park. Most of my clients train with me from 5:30 a.m. Danielle is my last one of the day, so 10:30 after that, we pretty much don't do anything. I do stress that everyone stays hydrated and probably keep your activity at a minimum because it really is hot," Sherri Johnson said.As well as being hydrated, parents should pay attention to children's behavior as any differences could be the effects of the sun and heat.