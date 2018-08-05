Expect the beginning of the week to be dangerously hot in many areas of Southern California, with warnings already in place in some parts.The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning in Los Angeles and Ventura counties starting Monday at 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday.A wind advisory is also in effect from 11 p.m. Sunday until 3 a.m. Tuesday in the same counties.A red flag warning for the mountain areas of Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara was in place on Sunday and is expected to last through at least 9 p.m. Tuesday.Hot and arid conditions, gusty winds and dry fuels could result in the rapid spread of possible new wildfires in the affected area, the weather service said.Los Angeles and Orange counties will be sunny and hot with a high of 94 degrees on Monday and 96 by Tuesday.The valleys and Inland Empire will have scorching temperatures above 100 degrees through at least Thursday.Beaches will be warm, reaching a high of 83 on Monday with 2-4 foot surf. Expect temperatures to increase by two degrees on Tuesday.Mountains will be sunny and warm, reaching a high of 87 on Monday.Deserts will be sunny and hot, starting in the triple digits all week. Expect a high of 107 on Tuesday.