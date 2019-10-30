Extreme red-flag conditions to last through Thursday in SoCal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- High winds, possibly the strongest of the season, prompted an extreme red flag warning across Southern California that will last through Thursday.Winds will reach 30-45 mph in the beaches, 40-50 mph in the valleys, 40-60 mph in the mountains and 20-40 in the deserts.Los Angeles and Ventura counties will see wind gusts of 50 to 70 mph. Santa Monica and Los Angeles County mountains could see isolated gusts of up to 80 mph.The wild winds are not expected to die down until Thursday afternoon for most areas. Low humidity down to 1% was forecast through the evening.Thursday, Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 79 degrees. The valleys and Inland Empire can also expect a high of 79.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.