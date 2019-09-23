ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The autumnal equinox arrived Monday, signifying the end of summer and beginning of fire season.
The National Weather Service said increased fire dangers would continue over the next few days and added that gusty Sana Ana winds would be bringing significant warming and drying conditions.
Over 300 firefighters responded to the Lowe fire in the hills of Altadena just east of Millard campground Sunday with numerous water drops. Several hikers needed to be rescued from the area. The fire burned 10 acres and was 40% contained by Sunday night.
Elevated fire dangers were expected through Wednesday because of hot, dry conditions.
Fall equinox arrives, signifying end of summer and beginning of fire season
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News