Weather

Powerful winds expected to continue Sunday after causing damage across parts of SoCal

Windy conditions were expected to continue Sunday after strong gusts toppled trees, knocked down power lines and caused treacherous driving conditions across parts of the Southland on Saturday.

A wind advisory is in effect until 3 p.m. for parts of Southern California, including the Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Ana Mountains, Orange County inland areas, and valley areas of San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect gusts as strong as 40 mph. Those winds will linger Monday, the warmest day of the week, but won't be as strong.

FULL FORECAST: SoCal weather: Sunny skies and windy conditions on tap for Sunday

The strong gusts on Saturday posed a danger to drivers along open freeways, particularly for those driving high-profile vehicles.

The winds knocked down power lines in a Pasadena neighborhood along Marengo Avenue Saturday night, leaving about 500 customers without power.

In Montebello, the wind made it difficult for firefighters to extinguish an apartment fire on South Greenwood Avenue.

Meanwhile, a large tree was toppled in front of a home in North Hollywood, causing some damage to a fence.
