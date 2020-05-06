accuweather

Final supermoon of 2020 rises this week: How to see it

The final supermoon of 2020 will shine brightly in the sky on the nights of May 6-7.

The moon will appear 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than normal, according to AccuWeather. If conditions in your area permit, try to catch the moon as it rises low on the horizon.

May's supermoon is also known as the flower moon, named for the flowers that bloom in the springtime.

If you miss out on this supermoon, you'll have to wait almost a year to see the next one, which won't rise until April 27, 2021.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweathermoonspacescience
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
Meteor shower from Halley's Comet kicks off first week of May
How coronavirus pandemic will impact firefighting this wildfire season
Family reunited with dog 54 days after deadly tornadoes
How to watch the Lyrid meteor shower
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Kobe Bryant crash: Unauthorized photos prompt legislation
Man struck by car during San Fernando Valley street takeover
Submit your coronavirus questions for virtual town hall
Flower wholesalers in LA allowed to reopen ahead of Mother's Day
LAPD officer to be arraigned for off-duty shooting of fellow officer
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
Show More
2nd coronavirus wave: How bad will it be as lockdowns ease?
Downey teacher surprised on Zoom during 3rd grade class
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
See list of emergency cooling centers in LA County
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News