WEATHER

Southern California rain: Series of storms begins to soak SoCal with rain

EMBED </>More Videos

Burn areas are advised to take precautions with a series of storms coming to SoCal this weekend.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A series of storms is expected to soak Southern California starting Thursday, dropping three inches of rain or more in some areas by Monday.

The rain will hit hardest on three alternating days, moving in first Thursday and then returning Saturday and Monday.

The storm will move over Ventura County, with rain beginning in Thursday morning and not letting up until 3 p.m. The system will move down into the Los Angeles area, with rain expected between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. The rain is slated to fall in Orange County and the Inland Empire between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The first storm will be short but strong, with the heaviest rain expected in the afternoon. The rain will likely be wrapped by early Thursday evening.

A second, larger storm will move in Friday night, bringing between 1 and 3 inches of rainfall in some areas of the Southland.

Super Bowl Sunday could see some light showers but will be mostly cloudy.

The third storm will hit Monday - but it will only produce some periodic rainfall with light, scattered showers.

Residents of areas affected by recent wildfires are advised to take precautions in the event of possible flooding and mudslides.

On Thursday, Los Angeles and Orange counties will see cold rain, up to three-quarters of an inch, with a high of 61 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire could see up to an inch of rain on Thursday, with a high of 60.

Beach communities will see half an inch of rain, with a high of 59 and 2-4 foot surf.

Mountains will see rain and about 3-6 inches of snow at elevations over 6,500 feet.

Desert areas will see cold rain with a high of 54.

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness

7-Day Forecasts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
WEATHER
Holy Fire burn area under evacuations amid incoming storm
WATCH LIVE: Steam rises off Lake Michigan in Chicago
Polar vortex: Iowa college student found dead on campus
What is an ice quake?
More Weather
Top Stories
Holy Fire burn area under evacuations amid incoming storm
SoCal burn areas preparing for more rain
Concepts for Sepulveda Pass project shown in continued effort to ease congestion
Infant liquid ibuprofen recall expanded over safety concerns
Newsom to decide if Manson follower Van Houten is paroled
Young boy with fighting spirit, big heart is LA Rams good luck charm
Dozen cars catch fire at Newark Airport parking garage
Calabasas mansion up for grabs in Special Olympics raffle
Show More
Goodell mentions missed call during Rams-Saints NFC game
Sheriff Villanueva defends rehiring of accused deputy
Fruit juices may have harmful levels of heavy metals, Consumer Reports says
Overturned vehicle causes traffic on WB 118 Fwy in Pacoima
More restaurants adding veggie burger options
More News