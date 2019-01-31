A series of storms is expected to soak Southern California starting Thursday, dropping three inches of rain or more in some areas by Monday.The rain will hit hardest on three alternating days, moving in first Thursday and then returning Saturday and Monday.The storm will move over Ventura County, with rain beginning in Thursday morning and not letting up until 3 p.m. The system will move down into the Los Angeles area, with rain expected between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. The rain is slated to fall in Orange County and the Inland Empire between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.The first storm will be short but strong, with the heaviest rain expected in the afternoon. The rain will likely be wrapped by early Thursday evening.A second, larger storm will move in Friday night, bringing between 1 and 3 inches of rainfall in some areas of the Southland.Super Bowl Sunday could see some light showers but will be mostly cloudy.The third storm will hit Monday - but it will only produce some periodic rainfall with light, scattered showers.Residents of areas affected by recent wildfires are advised to take precautions in the event of possible flooding and mudslides.On Thursday, Los Angeles and Orange counties will see cold rain, up to three-quarters of an inch, with a high of 61 degrees.The valleys and Inland Empire could see up to an inch of rain on Thursday, with a high of 60.Beach communities will see half an inch of rain, with a high of 59 and 2-4 foot surf.Mountains will see rain and about 3-6 inches of snow at elevations over 6,500 feet.Desert areas will see cold rain with a high of 54.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.