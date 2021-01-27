Weather

Evacuation warning issued for Oak Glen, Yucaipa areas due to flash flood concerns

An evacuation warning was issued Wednesday afternoon for communities in northeast Yucaipa, Oak Glen and Mountain Home Village due to the possibility of flash floods from a heavy storm moving into Southern California.

A winter storm watch is in effect until Friday at 3 p.m. as a new storm system could bring 2-4 inches of rain to some communities and more than 10 inches of snow to the mountains.

Fire officials said recent burn areas are at a higher risk for flooding and advised residents to be prepared.

If the recent burn areas in Southern California receive the rainfall amount predicted, there is a potential for flooding, as well as mud and debris flows and a strong possibility of mudslides, according to San Bernardino County Fire.



The Bobcat Fire burn scar in Monrovia is a major concern.

"Under the past rain events since the Bobcat Fire, we've been at a Phase One, which is moderate. At this point, they're not looking at any elevation to that," said Sean Sullivan, public works director. "Looking back to this past December, we haven't seen any mud or debris movements, all of our drainage functions and structures are operating appropriately."

Multiple signs have been posted along Oak Glen Road in Oak Glen, warning residents about possible trouble if the storm is as strong as expected.

"Some of those areas are the ones you see behind us here above the north bench is an area of grave concern," said Cal Fire Captain Bennet Miloy

He said while all of the snow at lower elevations would typically be a good thing, dangerous conditions could arise if snow-capped foothills are pounded with heavy rain.

