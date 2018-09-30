Flash flood warning issued for parts of Riverside County

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for parts of Riverside County until 11:15 p.m. Sunday.The service was warning that radar was observing thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the area. Two inches had already fallen and an additional inch was possible.Flash flooding could start soon, the service warned.Radar images were showing bands of moisture moving through the southeastern part of the county, south of Palm Springs and Indio.The service said flooding could be expected on the 10 Freeway in areas between mile markers 74 and 86. Flooding could also be expected at the Cottonwood Visitors Center at Joshua Tree National Park.Arroyos and small streams could also experience flooding the service said.Elsewhere in Southern California temperatures are cooling down and Hurricane Rosa could drop some rain throughout the area by Tuesday.Monday will bring one more day of warm temperatures before the cooldown and rain showers hit Tuesday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a few clouds, with a high of 84 on Monday, then on Tuesday dropping to 73 and a 40 percent chance of rain.The valleys and Inland Empire will see morning clouds with a high of 90. Monday will see a 20 percent chance of rain.Beach communities will see dangerous surf, up to 6-10 feet, with a high of 75.Mountain areas will be gusty with a 50 percent chance of storms and a high of 68.Desert communities will be hot, with a 30 percent chance of showers and a high of 90 degrees.