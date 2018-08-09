WEATHER

Flash flood warning issued in SB County

The Southland will continue to see temperatures in the 80s, 90s and triple digits as the heat also continues to fuel a wildfire in Orange County.

It's going to be another day of hot temperatures and poor air quality in some areas as a wildfire continues to burn in Southern California.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see highs in the mid-90s amid clear to hazy skies. Air quality will not be healthy for Orange County residents near the Holy Fire.

The valleys and Inland Empire will also experience poor air quality and triple-digit heat with mostly clear skies.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the mountain and east valley communities of San Bernardino County from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday.

The San Bernardino County Fire District is urging residents to avoid flooded roadways and to be aware of potential debris flows below recent burn areas.

Beach communities will be warm with highs in the low 80s. Swells from the south will create 3-5 foot waves.

There will be a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the mountain areas amid highs in the low 80s and partly cloudy skies.

High deserts will see triple-digit heat and mostly clear skies with mild air quality.

7-Day Forecasts
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
