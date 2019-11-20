Weather

Flash flood watches remain in effect as SoCal's 1st major storm of season moves in amid fears of flooding, mudslides

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The first major rainstorm of the season was making its way into Southern California on Wednesday morning, as residents and officials kept a wary eye on recent burn areas amid fears of possible flooding and mudslides.

Berms were in place at some local beaches and sandbags lined vulnerable neighborhoods as forecasters predicted up to one inch of rain.

Light rain was seen in parts of Riverside and northern Los Angeles counties, while fresh snow was falling in the San Bernardino Mountains. Orange County remained mostly dry at the outset of the storm.

Full Southern California weather forecast here.

A flash flood watch was scheduled to last until 1 a.m. Thursday in Inland Empire communities from Temecula to Lake Elsinore, Hemet, Riverside and Yucaipa.

A winter storm warning was in effect until Thursday 7 p.m. in mountain communities to the east of that, around Yucaipa, Big Bear Lake and Crestline.

ORANGE COUNTY
Communities in Trabuco Canyon in the Holy Fire burn area have been issued voluntary evacuation warnings. Officials say the warnings are out of an abundance of caution.

The voluntary evacuation is for homes in the Trabuco Creek, Rose Canyon and Mystic Oaks / El Cariso areas.



Orange County residents were urged to sign up for OC Alert to get the latest notifications.

Orange County crews prepare for possible flooding
EMBED More News Videos

Seal Beach and other Orange County communities are preparing for the first big rainfall of the season.



In Seal Beach, bulldozers were building a sand berm in front of beachfront homes. The 14-foot berm goes up every year, as the community learned its lesson in 2014 when swells from Hurricane Marie flooded homes along the boardwalk.

"If you go back historically we've had a lot of standing water back at the homes," said Chris Pierce, with the Seal Beach Marine Safety Department. "That's usually the result of high surf, rain event and high tides combined. When those three things come together we have seen a lot of standing water that has come back to the homes. In recent years though, we've been pretty on it to make sure that doesn't happen."

SAN GABRIEL VALLEY
Duarte and other communities along the 210 corridor were hit hard by fire and flooding a few years ago.

But this fire season they escaped most of the wildfires and the vegetation above vulnerable neighborhoods has grown back.

EMBED More News Videos

Vegetation remains on hillsides in Duarte and other 210 corridor communities, lessening the danger of flash flooding, but residents are still preparing.



While K-rails remain in place to contain potential flooding, many residents say they don't expect serious problems.

Some even welcome the rain.

"We need rain," said Duarte resident Taress Clark. "We live in California. I know in past years we've had a shortage of rain and the drought. We need the rain. Bring it on!"

INLAND EMPIRE
Residents in San Bernardino whose homes are along blackened hillsides are bracing for rain and possible debris flows.

Rain totals are not expected to cause wide spread flooding, but the potential is there. The San Bernardino County Fire Department will be monitoring hillsides for movement and have equipment and firefighters on standby.

"After the fires will always come the rains and that's a big issue because...it's harder to defend against the rain because you don't see it coming," said Jessie Carrillo of San Bernardino.

Carrillo was out surveying the area close to his sister's home Tuesday afternoon. He said even without a burn scar to worry about some areas are prone to flooding.

EMBED More News Videos

Residents in San Bernardino whose homes are along blackened hillsides are bracing for rain and possible debris flows.



"Anytime there is elimination of undergrowth you are going to get more water. We are just going to pray it isn't that bad," Carrillo said.

Other residents were not worried.

Mike Hatoum of San Bernardino said he hopes the rain will rid his street and home of the heavy smoke smell left in the wake of the fires.

"It will clean up a little bit and it will bring the ashes and everything down," Hatoum said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherlos angeles countyorange countysan bernardino countyriverside countyventura countyfloodingrainflash flooding
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live - Sondland at impeachment hearing: There was a quid pro quo
1st storm of season brings rain to SoCal, snow to mountains
Authorities looking for missing teen in Altadena
Family mourns 14-year-old killed in Monterey Park hit-and-run
7 key questions heading into the 2020 Democratic debate
Improvements to wildlife corridor could help protect OC wildlife
AMA calls for ban on all e-cigarette, vaping products
Show More
Chris Watts murders turned into Lifetime movie
Archbishop Jose Gomez talks being elected president of US bishops
Original Gerber baby celebrates 93rd birthday
NC Walmart blacklists customer for too many negative reviews
Studio head suggested Julia Roberts play Harriet Tubman
More TOP STORIES News