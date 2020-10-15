Flex Alert issued for California today amid high temperatures

The @California_ISO has issued a #FlexAlert for tomorrow, October 15, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. You can help by reducing your #energy use during that time. Visit https://t.co/SvLoptiUH6 for tips on how to save energy. Read the news release: https://t.co/RImNy9POvu pic.twitter.com/tlxoJRDIcg — Flex Alert (@flexalert) October 15, 2020

Setting the thermostat to 78 degrees

Turning off unnecessary lights

Using large appliances like washers and dryers during off-peak hours

Close blinds and drapes to keep rooms cool

"Pre-cool" homes overnight so they don't need as much energy to cool during the day

Use fans instead of AC when possible

SAN FRANCISCO -- A statewide Flex Alert has been issued for today with hot weather expected to strain the state's power grid.With high temperatures expected across the Bay Area - and even hotter elsewhere in the state - there's expected to be a greater demand for power, with everyone staying indoors and blasting the AC.California ISO is asking people to reduce energy consumption from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. by:"The conservation measures can help the power grid during a time of tight demand and supply, and avoid power interruptions. Energy reduction during a Flex Alert can prevent further emergency measures, including rotating power outages," California ISO says.The Flex Alert follows a Public Safety Power Shutoff that is expected to impact 53,000 customers in 24 California counties. PG&E says a gusty wind event, combined with dry and warm conditions could cause a heightened fire risk, causing them to turn off the electricity in affected areas.