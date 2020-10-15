Weather

Flex Alert issued for California today amid high temperatures

SAN FRANCISCO -- A statewide Flex Alert has been issued for today with hot weather expected to strain the state's power grid.

With high temperatures expected across the Bay Area - and even hotter elsewhere in the state - there's expected to be a greater demand for power, with everyone staying indoors and blasting the AC.



California ISO is asking people to reduce energy consumption from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. by:

  • Setting the thermostat to 78 degrees
  • Turning off unnecessary lights
  • Using large appliances like washers and dryers during off-peak hours
  • Close blinds and drapes to keep rooms cool
  • "Pre-cool" homes overnight so they don't need as much energy to cool during the day
  • Use fans instead of AC when possible


VIDEO: What is a Flex Alert?
EMBED More News Videos

So a Flex Alert has been issued in California amid a heat wave, but what exactly does that mean?


"The conservation measures can help the power grid during a time of tight demand and supply, and avoid power interruptions. Energy reduction during a Flex Alert can prevent further emergency measures, including rotating power outages," California ISO says.

PSPS: 53,000 PG&E customers to lose power in 24 California counties, including Bay Area

The Flex Alert follows a Public Safety Power Shutoff that is expected to impact 53,000 customers in 24 California counties. PG&E says a gusty wind event, combined with dry and warm conditions could cause a heightened fire risk, causing them to turn off the electricity in affected areas.
