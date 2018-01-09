Flooding at LAX forces passengers out of Terminal 2

TRAVEL ALERT: Due to flooding in the Terminal 2 customs area, arriving international passengers are being bused to Tom Bradley International Terminal for processing. Until the clean-up is complete, T2 international passengers can be met on the Lower/Arrivals Level at Tom Bradley. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) January 9, 2018

Heavy rains caused mayhem for travelers Tuesday after flooding in an international arrivals area of the Los Angeles International Airport forced passengers out of Terminal 2.According to a tweet by the airport, the customs area of Terminal 2 was flooded. Arriving passengers were being bused to Tom Bradley International Terminal.The airport advised that people picking up passengers from Terminal 2 could meet them at the lower arrivals level of Tom Bradley.Meanwhile, there was chaos on many freeways in the Los Angeles area, with multiple crashes shutting down lanes and strewing debris across roadways.