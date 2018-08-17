WEATHER

Flooding, debris and mud flows impact Cranston Fire burn areas

EMBED </>More Videos

The recently contained Cranston Fire, which burned more than 13,000 acres between Hemet and Mountain Center, is impacting residents again as rain creates possible flooding and mudflows.

By
IDYLLWILD, Calif. (KABC) --
The recently contained Cranston Fire, which burned more than 13,000 acres between Hemet and Mountain Center, is impacting residents again as rain creates possible flooding and mudflows.

The storms come just as the Cranston Fire Benefit Festival starts, where 100 percent of the proceeds will go to people directly affected by the blaze. It's expected to go on all weekend.

Heavy rain came into the area around 2 p.m. and water quickly flowed down streets and caused some debris flows. Those mud and debris flows came into parking lots in the town.

Highways 74 and 273 were closed earlier because of rock slides and reported mudflows making it too dangerous to cross the roads.

Idyllwild Fire Chief Patrick Reitz said the community and surrounding areas will feel the impacts of the blaze for years.

"We're looking at no less than two years right now and it could be as long as four until we have enough vegetation to hold the debris back. It is a concern and it's not a short-term concern. This is not going to be an overnight fix. This is the new normal that we can expect for the next several years," he said.

So far, the sporadic storms have not caused any damage to homes or businesses. Evacuations were ordered for residents closest to the potential flows.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherbrush firewildfirestormstorm damagemudslideflash floodingrainIdyllwildRiverside County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Southern California forecast Friday
Rare summer rainfall, hail arrives in IE communities
Dangerous surf conditions expected for OC, LA beaches
Download the ABC7/AccuWeather app!
More Weather
Top Stories
Holy Fire: Suspect's arraignment suspended after bizarre outbursts
Rapper Young Thug arrested at album-release party in Hollywood
1 hospitalized after helicopter crashes at Riverside airport
WWII enthusiast with guns, replica items triggers safety alarm at LAX
Aretha Franklin's funeral set for Aug. 31
Bodycam video seems to show officer having sex in his office
Teen who pushed friend off bridge charged
Teen fatally shoots mother's abusive boyfriend, will not be charged
Show More
Rockets destined for Mars being 3D printed by Inglewood company
Corona police seeks 2 suspects in stolen credit cards case
D23 Expo: Sneak peek at biggest Disney fan event in the world
8-year-old reads 300 books for summer reading challenge
1 critical after multi-vehicle crash on 405 Fwy in Van Nuys
More News