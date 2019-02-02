WEATHER

Flooding, mud close Highway 101 for several hours in Santa Barbara County

EMBED </>More Videos

Flooding and mud on the roadway closed Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County as a strong storm doused the Southland Saturday.

MONTECITO, Calif. (KABC) --
Flooding and mud on the roadway closed Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County for several hours as a strong storm doused the Southland Saturday.

The southbound side of the highway was reopened about 4 p.m. at 8:19 p.m., the California Highway Patrol announced traffic was moving again in all northbound lanes.

Highway 192 and North Jameson Lane, which parallels the highway in the area, were also Saturday.

KEYT reporter John Palminteri warned against trying to drive on back roads to surpass road closures in the area: "That is so ridiculous and risky to do because you just don't know what you're going to get into on the next turn. If you don't get swamped by water, you'll go over debris and blow your tires."

Though the rain has been heavy, Palminteri said the downpours haven't been strong enough to cause mudslides like those seen in the area in January 2018, though flooding is still a concern.

Homes along Padaro Lane in Carpenteria were threatened by rising water from a nearby creek, Palminteri said, and local authorities worked to ensure that those homes were evacuated. The fire department also had to free cars that had become trapped in mud.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersevere weatherrainmudslideHighway 101flash floodingroad closureSanta Barbara County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Evacuation orders lifted for Trabuco Creek residents in OC
VIDEO: Rain triggers flooding, hourslong freeway closure in Sun Valley
Mandatory evacuations ordered in Holy Fire burn areas
Some evacuations lifted for wildfire burn areas in Ventura, LA counties
More Weather
Top Stories
VIDEO: Rain-swollen Los Angeles River roars in Glendale
Super Bowl Sunday to see scattered showers across SoCal
VIDEO: Rain triggers flooding, hourslong freeway closure in Sun Valley
Baby found safe after being left in SUV stolen from Marina del Rey parking lot; suspect at large
Ex-LAUSD Superintendent Michelle King dies at 57 after battle with cancer
VIDEO: Crew races to clear debris from raging Lake Elsinore flood canal
VIDEO: Torrential rain turns Malibu street into raging river
Court papers: Witness claims El Chapo had sex with minors
Show More
Ventura search-and-rescue team member killed in 5 Fwy crash
Mandatory evacuations ordered in Holy Fire burn areas
Evacuation orders lifted for Trabuco Creek residents in OC
VIDEO: Flooded streets leave some motorists stranded in NoHo
Cardi B declines Super Bowl halftime opportunity to support Kaepernick
More News