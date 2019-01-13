WEATHER

Flooding, mudslides possible as series of storms dump rain on SoCal

SoCal will see several days of rain and possible flooding in burn areas.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Southern Californians should prepare for flooding and mudslides as a series of storms dumps several inches of rain and snow on the region this week.

The rain should start overnight Sunday, getting heavier in time for the Monday morning commute. It will start in the Santa Barbara area and then move down the coastline into Los Angeles and orange counties. It will also move west and north into the Inland Empire and could produce 6-12 inches of snow in the mountains at elevations over 6,000 feet.

People living in areas impacted by recent wildfires should be prepared for the possibility of mudslides and flash flooding, as the hillsides have been left with little vegetation to absorb the flow of water.

The rain will continue through most of the week. Tuesday should see some lighter rain, but then another strong storm is moving in Wednesday, accompanied by heavy rain and likely flooding.

Los Angeles and Orange counties should expect 1-2 inches of rain on Monday, with a high of 60 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire could see up to 3 inches of rain along with debris flows and a high of 58.

Beaches will see rain, with high surf in the 4-8 foot range and a high of 60.

Mountain areas will be snowy and windy, with 6-12 inches of snow at elevations over 6,000 feet and a high temperature of just 39, dropping to 26 overnight.

Deserts will see up to an inch of rain with a high of 50 degrees.

(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
