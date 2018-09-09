BRUSH FIRE 9/9/18 @LACoFireAirOps responding to assist @LACoFD with the #FairmontFire wildfire near 160th Street West and Lancaster Road in the Antelope Valley. (📷Rubi Moreno) pic.twitter.com/eo7jysw4Sn — LACoFireAirOps (@LACoFireAirOps) September 9, 2018

BRUSH FIRE: #FairmontFire #Fairmont IC stating fire now at 125 acres with threats to structures reduced. No structures lossed. Active flames on both flanks. — LACounty Fire PIO (@LACoFDPIO) September 9, 2018

UPDATE: #FairmontFire #Fairmont Fire now 170 acres with forward progress stopped. Releasing QB1 and QB2 — LACounty Fire PIO (@LACoFDPIO) September 9, 2018

A brush in the Antelope Valley near Lancaster burned 170 acres within an hour on Sunday before firefighters were able to stop the blaze from expanding.The so-called Fairmont Fire erupted about 10:30 a.m. near 160th Street and Lancaster Road, about 15 miles west of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.Fixed wing aircraft were assigned to the second-alarm blaze, which was first reported as a 25-acre brush fire that was threatening structures.LA County fire officials tweeted minutes later that the blaze was estimated at 125 acres in size and the structure threat was diminished.No evacuation orders were in place during the firefight.By 11:30 a.m., fire officials said the forward progress of the Fairmont Fire was stopped as it stood at 170 acres. Fixed wing aircraft was also released.