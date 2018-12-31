WEATHER

Funnel cloud spotted near Carlsbad on New Year's Eve

A funnel cloud was spotted near Carlsbad in San Diego County on New Year's Eve.

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KABC) --
The rare sighting is part of the cold weather system that's making its way down into Southern California.

The rare sighting is part of the cold weather system that's making its way down into Southern California.

The National Weather Service noted that the cloud is not a tornado because it didn't make contact with the ground.

Some people took to social media to share photos and video of the cloud.

