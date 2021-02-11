Weather

Giant snowflake display created on golf course in Finland

HELSINKI -- An ephemeral artwork made with thousands of footsteps in the snow has captured attention near Finland's capital of Helsinki.

Under the guidance of an amateur artist, 11 snowshoe-clad volunteers stamped a series of complex geometric patterns on a golf course. Together, the designs resemble a huge snowflake.

The artwork measures about 160 meters (525 feet) in diameter.

Finnish media say it could be the largest snow drawing ever made in the Nordic country.

Artist Janne Pyykko says it is best observed from the air, but he told Finnish media Wednesday that mapping out the patterns for snowshoers required significant planning on the ground.
