Grapevine closed in Castaic amid snow; SoCal bracing for major storm

The 5 Freeway was closed through the Grapevine Wednesday morning due to snow, according to Caltrans. The closure comes as Southern California is bracing for a major storm -- the latest in a series of systems that have brought rain, snow and even hail to the region over the past few days.The 5 Freeway is closed northbound at Parker Road in Castaic, and southbound at Grapevine Road in Lebec in Kern County, Caltrans says. It is unclear when the thoroughfare is expected to reopen.The latest storm system is set to sweep in from the north late Wednesday, bringing heavy rain and snow on Thursday and Friday.A winter storm watch is in effect until Friday at 3 p.m. as this system may bring 2-4 inches of rain to some communities and more than 10 inches of snow to the mountains.Those living in wildfire burn areas are preparing for flash flooding, mudslides and debris flows.The Bobcat Fire burn scar in Monrovia is a major concern."Under the past rain events since the Bobcat Fire, we've been at a Phase One, which is moderate. At this point, they're not looking at any elevation to that," said Sean Sullivan, public works director. "Looking back to this past December, we haven't seen any mud or debris movements, all of our drainage functions and structures are operating appropriately."Multiple signs have been posted along Oak Glen Road in Oak Glen, warning residents about possible trouble if the storm is as strong as expected."Some of those areas are the ones you see behind us here above the north bench is an area of grave concern," said CalFire Captain Bennet MiloyHe adds while all of the snow at lower elevations would typically be a good thing, dangerous conditions could arise if snow-capped foothills are pounded with heavy rain."That snow -- which would normally be good for us, which holds that water in sold form -- as soon as you add warm precipitation to it, or rain, that can accelerate that melting to a very short period of time, especially if you have heavy rain," Miloy said.He says another concern is the possibility that the bulk of the storm could happen overnight."It is a concern because most of our citizens are going to be asleep," Miloy said. "This is a similar pattern to what was present in Montecito. During that time period, that's when we had those heavy rains in the middle of the night and people were asleep and not prepared."