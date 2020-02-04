Gusty winds, frigid temps cripple parts of Southern California

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5902814" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gusty conditions Tuesday will make travel difficult at times for high-profile vehicles on highways through mountain passes, where gusts may reach up to 60 mph in some areas.

The sub-freezing temperatures and strong Santa Ana winds continued Tuesday, prompting a flurry of National Weather Service warnings and advisories.A wind advisory will be in effect until 3 p.m. Tuesday in the San Fernando Valley, and until 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area as well as the Santa Ana Mountains of Orange County and the county's inland areas. Winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 50 mph are expected in the Santa Monicas amid early morning temperatures as low as 31 degrees.Also in force until 9 a.m. Tuesday is a freeze warning in the Santa Monicas, and in the San Fernando Valley until 10 a.m., along with a freeze watch through Wednesday morning. Also in force through 10 a.m. Tuesday is a hard freeze warning in the Antelope Valley and a hard freeze watch through Wednesday morning.Riders and workers at the Metrolink station in Lancaster Tuesday morning were bundled up while waiting for trains.Temperatures in the Antelope Valley dipped to about 14 degrees."Shivering cold, but I try to walk around to stay warm. Usually around this time of the night, the graveyard shift, it usually gets the worst it can be basically," one Metrolink security guard said.Gusty conditions will make travel difficult at times for high-profile vehicles on highways in the Cajon Pass, according to the NWS. Winds out of the north are expected to be between 15 to 25 mph, with gusts potentially reaching 60 mph.In Fontana on Monday, a semi-truck toppled onto its side amid strong winds between the 210 and 15 freeways interchange. Trees in the area were also bending in the wind, and debris were stuck in branches and plants.Eyewitness News' Leslie Lopez expects highs in the low 60s in Los Angeles and Orange counties, as well as the beaches, valleys and Inland Empire. Mountain regions will see a high of only 31 degrees, and desserts can expect highs around 50.