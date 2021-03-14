spring

First day of spring in 2021: Dates to remember, things to do and what to know

Break out the flowers: The first day of spring in 2021 is March 20! Here's everything you need to know about the season.
When is the first day of spring?

Spring officially began Saturday, March 20, at 5:37 a.m. ET, according to AccuWeather.

What is the vernal equinox?

Equinox is Latin for "equal nights," according to AccuWeather. The vernal equinox occurs when the Earth is tilting neither toward nor away from the sun on its axis, marking the astronomical beginning of spring.

RELATED: Can you really balance an egg during the first day of spring?

When are Easter, Mother's Day and other spring dates?
Here are just a few of the dates people are putting on their calendars this spring:

  • Passover begins at sundown on March 27.
  • Palm Sunday is March 28.
  • Easter falls on April 4.
  • Earth Day is April 22.
  • Ramadan begins at sundown on April 12.
  • Mother's Day is on May 9.
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    weatheraccuweatherweatherspring
    Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    SPRING
    Indulge your sweet tooth with these egg-stravagant Easter eggs
    Expect planetary conjunction, full worm moon in March
    The legend of the immortal Punxsutawney Phil
    Warmer weather, humidity and coronavirus
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    DUI suspect arrested after crashing into Hollywood building, striking pedestrians
    INTERACTIVE: In-depth look at CA-Mexico border situation
    Chase ends after LAPD shoot suspect who crashed into home
    Protesters seek justice for woman killed in Lamborghini crash
    Stanley the giraffe in legal limbo as owner fights misdemeanor criminal case
    Asylum seekers waiting in Mexico face threat of violence
    What's happening at the U.S.-Mexico border right now?
    Show More
    SoCal father of 4 who spent 50 days on ventilator survives COVID
    LAPD: Woman killed in suspected street racing crash in West Hills
    What we know about Atlanta spa shooting victims
    Encino neighborhood rocked by 102-year-old man's murder
    USC to hold in-person commencement ceremonies in May
    More TOP STORIES News