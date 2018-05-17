VOLCANO

PHOTOS: Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruption, fissures and lava

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Lava flows and hazardous volcanic particles continue to be emitted by Hawaii's Kilauea volcano on Saturday, June 9. (Paradise Helicopters)</span></div>
The lava hisses, crackles and sizzles. It roars like an engine, the sheer force causing an audible whoosh as it sloshes and bubbles.

It shoots into the sky, bright orange and full of danger, or oozes along the pavement, a giant bubbling blob of black marshmallow-looking mess, crushing homes and making roads impassable.

For the past week, Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has spewed lava into the air, destroyed homes, forced residents into shelters and agitated an otherwise cheerful, small community where everyone is a neighbor. Take a look at some of the most arresting images from Thursday's eruption and the tense days that led up.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheru.s. & worldsevere weathervolcanoHawaii
VOLCANO
Hurricane Hector tracking for close call with Hawaii, Kilauea volcano
Redlands family injured in Hawaii volcano 'lava bomb'
Hawaii lava bomb crashes through boat's roof, injures 23
Lava spews from active fissure in Hawaii
New USGS video shows fast-moving lava from Kilauea
More volcano
WEATHER
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
Southern California weather forecast Saturday
Hurricane Lane downgraded to Category 3 storm
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
More Weather
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News