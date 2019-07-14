Weather

Heat advisory issued as temps climb to triple digits in parts of SoCal

By and ABC7.com staff
LAKE BALBOA, Calif. (KABC) -- A heat advisory has been issued for parts of the Southland as temperatures continue to soar.

The advisory is in effect for Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties until 8 p.m. Sunday. ABC7 meteorologist Jonathan Novack says the heat advisory in the Inland Empire expires Monday night.

The San Fernando Valley was one of the hardest hit areas, with triple-digit temperatures in spots Saturday.

MORE: Full Southern California forecast

Families in Lake Balboa were doing everything possible to beat the sweltering heat.

"The weather is really hot, but we are keeping cool by lots of water, emergency packets...definitely putting a hat on, sunglasses, lots of sunscreen," Los Angeles resident Bridgett Acuna said.

Those looking for a pleasantly warm weekend were met with temperatures in the upper 80s in Los Angeles and Orange counties, and upper 90s to low 100s for the valleys, Inland Empire and deserts.

"I was hoping to come to a cooler area, we're trying to get away from the heat, but it seems as though it followed us," Las Vegas resident Selina Palmer said. "It's horrible, I can't even believe it right now. I'm sweating, I feel like I'm back in Vegas."

A slight cool down is expected later next week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherheatweatherheat wave
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
45 people displaced, dozens of vehicles burned in OC fire
Two new measles cases confirmed in L.A. County
NYC hit by widespread power outage
Thousands in SoCal protest planned ICE raids
Barry makes landfall in Louisiana, downgraded to tropical storm
Reports: Kanye West met with investors to discuss Star Wars-themed homes
VIDEO: Moments leading up to 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting that killed teen
Show More
Anthony Davis joins Lakers with championship plans
Ray Diaz arrested on suspicion of sexual assault
Fullerton hit-and-run leaves 2 hospitalized
Pepper grower awarded $23.3 million in Sriracha lawsuit
Shirtless suspect Tased after chase ends in highly-populated Venice Beach
More TOP STORIES News