SoCal weather: Triple-digit heat wave hitting SoCal for the weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A full heat wave is rolling into Southern California starting Friday, bringing triple-digit temperatures to many inland and valley communities.Communities that will see temps over 100 include San Bernardino, Lancaster, Northridge, Pasadena and many others, ranging up to 117 degrees in Palm Springs.Cities in Los Angeles and Orange counties that normally see more moderate conditions will still see a high hitting about 88 degrees on Friday, staying hot through the weekend.The valleys and Inland Empire will be clear, sunny and hot, with high temperatures averaging about 104.As inland communities roast, beaches will remain cool with a marine layer in the morning, and temperatures in the upper 70s.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.