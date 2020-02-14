Weather

SoCal weather: Triple-digit heat wave hitting SoCal for the weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A full heat wave is rolling into Southern California starting Friday, bringing triple-digit temperatures to many inland and valley communities.

Communities that will see temps over 100 include San Bernardino, Lancaster, Northridge, Pasadena and many others, ranging up to 117 degrees in Palm Springs.

Cities in Los Angeles and Orange counties that normally see more moderate conditions will still see a high hitting about 88 degrees on Friday, staying hot through the weekend.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be clear, sunny and hot, with high temperatures averaging about 104.

As inland communities roast, beaches will remain cool with a marine layer in the morning, and temperatures in the upper 70s.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tattooed deputy gang rules Compton patrol station, deputy alleges
1 Marine killed, 8 missing after accident near San Clemente Island
Inmates use bedsheets to escape from 12th floor of jail; 1 escapes
LIVE: Fauci tells Congress there's no end in sight to COVID-19
Where is the epicenter of COVID-19 in LA County?
240-acre Dam Fire in Angeles National Forest 10% contained
Alan Parker, director of "Midnight Express," dies at 76
Show More
USC reports 45 COVID-19 cases linked to fraternities
OC Register editor killed in crash involving street racers, police say
Coca-Cola to release hard seltzer, coffee drinks
1st human cases of West Nile reported in LA County
Child rape charges refiled against Mexican megachurch leader
More TOP STORIES News