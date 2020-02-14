Weather

SoCal weather: Temperatures warming up as heat wave approaches SoCal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures will warm up in Southern California on Thursday, and a full heat wave hits on Friday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see clear skies and sunshine Thursday, hitting a high of 86 - and then jumping to the low 90s over the weekend.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be clear, sunny and hot, and temperatures will hit triple digits in many communities Thursday.

As inland communities roast, beaches will remain cool with a marine layer in the morning, and temperatures in the 70s.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Evacuations ordered as firefighters battle 240-acre fire near Azusa
EB 10 Freeway shut down in Baldwin Park after fiery crash
2nd US coronavirus surge hits plateau, but few experts celebrate
4.2 quake hits near Pacoima area, USGS says
Obama's full eulogy at John Lewis' funeral: WATCH
Councilman wants LA to cite people who refuse to wear masks
Trader Joe's says it will not rebrand ethnic food labels
Show More
Why some people who haven't had COVID-19 might already have some immunity
US Navy's 1st Black female fighter pilot to get her wings
California Pizza Kitchen files for bankruptcy
Why are EDD benefits being cut off after only a few weeks?
Pres. Trump offers to pay for Vanessa Guillen's funeral
More TOP STORIES News