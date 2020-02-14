SoCal weather: Triple-digit heat expected for parts of the Southland Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Triple-digit heat has arrived for parts of Southern California and conditions will remain hot heading into the weekend.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see clouds and a high of 89 on Thursday, but a heat wave makes its way to the region starting Friday as temperatures jump to the mid-90s. Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s through the weekend.
The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a high of 100 Thursday. The triple-digit heat will last into at least Wednesday of next week.
Desert areas will see a high of 101 Thursday. The region will have temperatures above 100 for several days.
