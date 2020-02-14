Weather

SoCal weather: Triple-digit heat expected for parts of the Southland Thursday

Triple-digit heat has arrived for parts of Southern California and conditions will remain hot heading into the weekend.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Triple-digit heat has arrived for parts of Southern California and conditions will remain hot heading into the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see clouds and a high of 89 on Thursday, but a heat wave makes its way to the region starting Friday as temperatures jump to the mid-90s. Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s through the weekend.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a high of 100 Thursday. The triple-digit heat will last into at least Wednesday of next week.

Desert areas will see a high of 101 Thursday. The region will have temperatures above 100 for several days.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Blaze near Lake Hughes chars 10,500 acres
Lake Fire: Zones under evacuation orders near Angeles National Forest
Biden calls for nationwide mask mandate
Flex Alert: Californians asked to conserve power Friday
Husband speaks out after pregnant wife fatally struck by DUI suspect in OC
Puppy stolen from robbery victim in Los Angeles
Rent relief program to help low-income families in LA County
Show More
VIDEO: LAPD body camera footage sheds more light on confrontation during May protest
Picture perfect? Woman receives ID with photo of empty chair
AMC announces 15-cent movie tickets, August reopening
New Jersey woman gives birth to quadruplets in Phoenix hospital
COVID-19: SoCal doctor discusses process to develop vaccine
More TOP STORIES News