Heavy rain, snow sweeping through SoCal on Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A big storm is sweeping through the Southland on Thursday, dropping heavy amounts of rain and snow.The storm could bring nearly two feet of snow to some mountain areas and three inches or more of rain to foothills and lower elevations.Drivers heading to the mountains are reminded to bring chains and allow plenty of extra time for their trip.Residents of burn areas are urged to prepare for possible flash flooding.The storm will be accompanied by strong wind gusts, reaching 40 mph or more in some areas.Temperatures will also remain cold, with highs in the mid-to-low 50s in Los Angeles and Orange counties and the Inland Empire. Lows will dip into the 40s overnight.Tornado warnings were issued and then quickly canceled for Santa Barbara and Orange counties.