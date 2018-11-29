Heavy rains cause mud to cover, block road in Corona

The storm moving through Southern California washed out a road in Corona, bringing mud and debris onto the roadway.Indian Truck Trail and Temescal Canyon Road were taken out after heavy rains pounded the area. The mud and debris came down from hillsides burned by the Holy Fire.Riverside County sheriff's deputies said the roadway, which is near the 15 Freeway, can see a deluge of water during storms.They said they had cleared out the road earlier Thursday, but the steady rain brought more mud and washed it out again.The portion of the roadway will be closed until sometime Friday.