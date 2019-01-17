Southern California's heavy rain is lightening late Thursday night as the last of the week's storm systems begins to move out of the region.Thursday saw 2-3 inches of rain in some areas, with flooding and mudslides in some parts impacted by recent wildfires.The heavy showers mostly pushed out of the region by Thursday evening. By Friday, the rain should taper off and the sun will return, with temperatures in the 70s. A number of flash flood watches and evacuation orders will remain in place until then.Los Angeles and Orange counties should expect morning clouds and a partly sunny afternoon with highs in the mid-60s.The valleys and Inland Empire should expect similar cloudy conditions with a high temperature of 76 degrees.Beach communities will be partly sunny with high temps in the low 60s. Expect 4-6 foot waves coming in from the west.Mountain areas will be sunny and breezy with winds up to 25 mph. Expect a high of 48 degrees and low of 26 degrees.Deserts will also be sunny and windy with a high of 58 degrees.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.