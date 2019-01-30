WEATHER

Polar vortex 2019: Here's how planes get de-iced

EMBED </>More Videos

When ice clings to planes, a special substance is used to get it off. (Shutterstock)

As temperatures plunge around the country, flights are getting canceled due to the extreme weather conditions.


Even when it is safe to fly, the process of getting the planes off the ground might involve de-icing the plane. When ice clings to planes, a special substance is used to get it off. De-icing fluid is essential for planes to fly in icy conditions, as they are designed to take off and fly under specific parameters.

De-icing fluid is a mixture of glycol, water and optional other ingredients such as color dye. The fluid melts snow and ice already on the aircraft, but it doesn't keep new accumulation from clinging. Anti-icing fluid is used for that.

While planes are up in the air, there are several methods that can be used to keep ice off, including re-routing heat from the engine into the wings and tail.

MORE STORIES ON THE EXTREME COLD

Too cold for mail: Subzero temps prompt USPS to suspend service

Ice on your car? Do's and don'ts of de-icing your vehicle

Driving on black ice: Tips for avoiding hidden danger on the road

The coldest temperature ever recorded in each state

How to prevent frostbite, other winter health risks

How to keep pipes from freezing
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweathericeair travelwinterairplane
WEATHER
Deep freeze envelops Midwest, even stops the mail
Southern California weather forecast Wednesday
Ice on your car? Do's and don'ts of de-icing your vehicle
What's the lowest temp ever recorded in each state?
More Weather
Top Stories
Death investigation underway after woman's body found in Griffith Park
Long Beach hospital dumps woman outside locked care facility, daughter says
Tyson recalls some chicken nuggets, contamination possible
Deep freeze envelops Midwest, even stops the mail
Turkish flags hung on San Fernando Valley Armenian schools in alleged hate crime
Human-trafficking sting in CA leads to 339 arrests
Americans will eat 1.3B chicken wings on Super Bowl Sunday
Sheriff Villanueva facing heat for rehiring accused deputy
Show More
LAUSD votes in favor of asking state for temp moratorium on charter schools
Guillermo from Kimmel show ready for the Super Bowl
As flu season nears peak, specialists offer best ways to avoid getting sick
Defense case at El Chapo trial clocks in at 30 mins
VIDEO: Man punches 2 women at DTLA hot dog stand
More News