High surf advisory remains in effect as dangerous waves batter Southern California beaches

A high surf advisory is expected to remain in effect scheduled to remain in effect for Southern California through Tuesday evening as dangerous waves continue to batter area beaches.

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) --
A high surf advisory is expected to remain in effect scheduled to remain in effect for Southern California through Tuesday evening as dangerous waves continue to batter area beaches, officials said.

The advisory will be in effect until 10 p.m. for Los Angeles, Orange and Ventura Counties, as well as Catalina and Santa Barbara islands, the National Weather Service said.

The Ventura Pier remained closed early Tuesday morning, according to the Ventura County Fire Department, one day after powerful surf significantly damaged two pilings.

Wave sets of up to 15 feet high were seen in the area, along with some intrepid surfers who took to the water.
