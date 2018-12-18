High Surf Advisory continues through Tue evening for west facing beaches south of Pt Conception. Breakers up to 15 feet in Ventura County and up to 12 feet in LA County. Very strong rip currents. Stay off rocks and jetties #CAsurf #cawx #LAWeather pic.twitter.com/pTZa1lH0Yk — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 18, 2018

A high surf advisory is expected to remain in effect scheduled to remain in effect for Southern California through Tuesday evening as dangerous waves continue to batter area beaches, officials said.The advisory will be in effect until 10 p.m. for Los Angeles, Orange and Ventura Counties, as well as Catalina and Santa Barbara islands, the National Weather Service said.The Ventura Pier remained closed early Tuesday morning, according to the Ventura County Fire Department, one day after powerful surf significantly damaged two pilings.Wave sets of up to 15 feet high were seen in the area, along with some intrepid surfers who took to the water.