High surf advisory, strong rip currents at SoCal beaches

By and ABC7.com staff
MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --
A warning for those heading out to the beach amid the summer heat on Monday: A high surf advisory is in effect for parts of Southern California.

Along with surf of 4 to 7 feet, with some sets hitting 8 feet, frequent rip currents are expected, according to the National Weather Service. The highest surf will be on south to southeast-facing beaches, such as Zuma Beach and near Long Beach.

Sunny skies and warm temperatures are coming to the Southland.



"There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea," a NWS statement said. "Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don 't swim against the current."

An advisory is set to expire at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the following areas: Orange County and San Diego County coastal areas; Ventura County Coast; Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands and the Los Angeles County coast.

City News Service contributed to this report.
