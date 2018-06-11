MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --A warning for those heading out to the beach amid the summer heat on Monday: A high surf advisory is in effect for parts of Southern California.
Along with surf of 4 to 7 feet, with some sets hitting 8 feet, frequent rip currents are expected, according to the National Weather Service. The highest surf will be on south to southeast-facing beaches, such as Zuma Beach and near Long Beach.
"There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea," a NWS statement said. "Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don 't swim against the current."
An advisory is set to expire at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the following areas: Orange County and San Diego County coastal areas; Ventura County Coast; Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands and the Los Angeles County coast.
City News Service contributed to this report.